Criminal Cases Involving Under-20s in Japan Rise in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--The number of people in Japan under the age of 20 who committed criminal offenses in 2022 increased 0.5 pct from the year prior to 14,887, the first increase in 19 years, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

The number had previously been on the decline since peaking in 2003 at around 144,000, and 2021 saw the lowest figure since the end of World War II.

Murders and other violent crimes saw the highest rate of increase, up 20.7 pct. Murders jumped 40.0 pct, rape 29.1 pct and robbery 9.8 pct.

So-called intellectual crimes such as fraud decreased 18.7 pct, as the abuse of pandemic relief programs dropped sharply after they were discontinued.

Cases linked to marijuana fell for the first time in nine years after hitting a record high in 2021, sinking by 82 to 912.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]