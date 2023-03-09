S. Korean Pres. Yoon to Visit Japan March 16-17

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will visit Japan on March 16-17 for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Japanese and South Korean governments announced Thursday.

It will be Yoon's first visit to Japan since he took office in May 2022, and the first by a South Korean president since his predecessor, Moon Jae-in, visited the neighboring country in May 2018.

Kishida and Yoon are expected to affirm their commitment to improving bilateral relations after the South Korean government this week announced a plan to resolve the thorny wartime labor issue between the two countries.

Yoon's visit will be made in the form of a working visit by a guest of honor, accompanied by his wife, Kim Keon-hee. A dinner meeting is also planned during his visit.

"We want to make it (the visit) an opportunity to work to strengthen bilateral ties," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]