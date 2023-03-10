From Blush to Crayons, Cosmetics Recycling on Rise in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese companies are ramping up efforts to collect old cosmetics and recycle them into goods of higher value, such as crayons.

Although cosmetics are harder to recycle than clothing due to their wide variety, retailers and manufacturers have started to take serious steps to use old cosmetics for other purposes in ways deemed less harmful to the environment.

Japan is set to ease its COVID-19 face mask guidance Monday, likely increasing opportunities for people to wear makeup.

Department store operator Takashimaya Co. <8233> set up collection boxes for old cheek blushes, lipsticks and eye shadow last month for a limited time at seven stores including its Nihonbashi outlet in a busy Tokyo district.

The company plans to turn the cosmetics collected into crayons and sell them at its children's goods sections from summer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]