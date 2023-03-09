Japan Logs 9,800 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 9,833 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down some 1,700 from a week before.

There were 56 new coronavirus fatalities, while the number of severely ill patients stood at 124, down four from Wednesday.

Tokyo reported 794 new infections, down about 150 from a week earlier, and four new fatalities. There were eight very ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria, unchanged from Wednesday.

