Japan to Continue Travel Discount Program beyond April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Tourism Agency presented a plan Thursday to continue the government’s domestic travel discount program in April and beyond.

The agency took the action at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s Land, Infrastructure and Transport Division.

Meanwhile, the agency plans to exclude the country’s Golden Week holiday period between late April and early May from the program.

Existing funds for the program allocated from the national to prefectural governments will be carried over.

The program will end in prefectures where the budgets have run out. It is expected to last until around summer in some regions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]