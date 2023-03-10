Japan Defeat China 8-1 in World Baseball Classic Opener

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan defeated China 8-1 in their Pool B opener of the fifth World Baseball Classic tournament in Tokyo on Thursday.

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani, playing in the World Baseball Classic for the first time, led Japan to the victory as a starting pitcher and designated hitter.

He had four scoreless innings allowing only one hit while collecting two hits including a two-run double.

Japan, led by manager Hideki Kuriyama, aim to win the World Baseball Classic for the first time since the second tournament in 2009.

In Thursday's game, Japan struck out 17 batters, rewriting the World Baseball Classic record of 15 strikeouts scored in 2017.

