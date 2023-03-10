Ueda Confirmed as Next BOJ Governor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament confirmed economist Kazuo Ueda as the next governor of the Bank of Japan on Friday to replace Haruhiko Kuroda, who led the central bank for a decade.

The House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament, approved the government's nomination of Ueda, 71, a former member of the BOJ policy board, by a majority vote with support mainly from the ruling camp.

Ueda, who was confirmed by the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, on Thursday, will take the helm at the BOJ on April 9 for a five-year term.

The Upper House also on Friday approved the nomination of BOJ Executive Director Shinichi Uchida, 60, and former Financial Services Agency Commissioner Ryozo Himino, 62, as the next deputy governors of the central bank.

Uchida and Himino, both of whom were confirmed by the Lower House on Thursday, will assume the new posts on March 20 for a five-year term.

