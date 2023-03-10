Ukraine Wants Zelenskyy's Presence at Hiroshima G-7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky said Friday that he hopes that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be able to attend the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May, either in-person or online.

At a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Korsunsky said the gathering of the major powers in the western Japan city will focus on nuclear proliferation and nuclear security.

Korsunsky expressed hopes of bringing to the G-7 summit the voice of Ukraine, which suffered the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear accident and faces attacks on nuclear power facilities and nuclear threats from Russia.

Referring to China's proposal for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Korsunsky said that details are lacking, such as ways to realize a ceasefire.

If China wants to support peace negotiations, it is absolutely necessary for Beijing to "talk to both sides, even to go to Ukraine to see what Russia did...with their own eyes," he said.

