BOJ's Monetary Easing "Success": Gov. Kuroda

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Friday that the central bank's massive monetary easing policy has been "a success."

Looking back at the policy in place for most of the 10 years he has served as BOJ chief, Kuroda at a press conference said that the monetary easing's "positive effects on the economy were far bigger than the adverse effects."

"It (monetary easing) was a success," he added.

But he said that he thinks it is "too early" to discuss the BOJ exiting the easing policy.

"It's a shame that we were unable to achieve (the BOJ's 2 pct inflation goal) in a sustainable and stable way," Kuroda said.

