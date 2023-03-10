S. Korea Aims to Cooperate with Japan on Chip Supply Chains

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 10 (Jiji Press)--South Korea aims to promote cooperation with Japan in building supply chains for semiconductors and other advanced technologies, a senior South Korean foreign ministry official said Friday.

The matter will likely be on the agenda of a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, scheduled to be held in Japan next week.

After the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the need for cooperation increased between South Korea and Japan, which share values, the South Korean official said.

Both countries have competitive edges in the fields of supply chains and state-of-art technologies, the official added.

In late February, Japan, South Korea and the United States held the first meeting of their three-way economic security dialogue, with aims such as ensuring stable supply chains for cutting-edge technologies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]