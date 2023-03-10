Japan Reports 9,100 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 9,117 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down some 1,400 from a week before.

Forty new fatalities were confirmed, while the number of seriously ill coronavirus patients fell by eight from the previous day to 116.

Tokyo's new infection cases grew by 42 from a week earlier to 778, while no new COVID-19 death was recorded.

The number of patients with serious symptoms under Tokyo's criteria fell by one from Thursday to seven.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]