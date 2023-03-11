Japan Decides to Charge Out-of-Pocket Fees for COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday decided to start charging out-of-pocket fees for COVID-19 testing and outpatient treatment when it lowers the classification of the coronavirus disease.

The classification of COVID-19 under the infectious disease law is set to be lowered from the current Category II to Category V, the same as for seasonal flu, on May 8.

The introduction of the fees is based on the government's new policy on medical systems after the reclassification adopted at a meeting of its novel coronavirus response headquarters. The policy also calls for expanding the medical capacity for COVID-19 to the same level as for influenza.

Medical institutions other than those currently designated to deal with COVID-19 will also be asked to accept carriers and patients after the reclassification, health minister Katsunobu Kato said.

"We'll carry out the expansion while giving thorough explanations," he added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]