Consumers Hesitant about Buying Fukushima Food Keep Decreasing

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government survey has shown a steady decrease in consumers who hesitate to buy food products made in Fukushima Prefecture on concern about radioactive contamination from the nuclear accident 12 years ago.

The share of such consumers was 5.8 pct, the lowest since the Consumer Affairs Agency started the survey in February 2013, when the percentage stood at 19.4 pct.

The number has continued to fall steadily since August 2014.

The latest survey, the 16th of its kind, was conducted online in January this year, covering 5,176 people in their 20s to 60s. The results were announced Friday.

In the northeastern prefecture, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant had a triple meltdown following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

