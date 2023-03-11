G-7, Others Agree on Continued Energy Aid to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven major powers and partner countries and organizations have agreed to continue providing energy-related assistance to war-torn Ukraine, including aid needed to restore damaged infrastructure.

Officials of the participating countries and organizations, including foreign ministers, reached the agreement Friday in an online meeting co-hosted by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also participated in the session.

Japan is preparing to provide transformers and other power-related equipment to Ukraine, Hayashi said, underscoring his country's resolve to contribute to further enhancing Ukraine's energy systems.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]