PM Kishida Visits Fukushima on 12th Disaster Anniversary

Soma, Fukushima Pref., March 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Fukushima Prefecture on Saturday, the 12th anniversary of a huge earthquake and tsunami that mainly hit the Tohoku region of northeastern Japan.

Kishida visited a facility in the city of Soma for supporting children traumatized due to the March 11, 2011, quake and tsunami. Fukushima is also home to Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, where an unprecedented triple reactor meltdown occurred following the temblor and tsunami.

After being briefed by a counsellor at the facility and Soma Mayor Hidekiyo Tachiya, the prime minister asked a few questions, such as whether there are any sufferings unique to children in disaster-hit areas. He also heard opinions from parents and single women in Fukushima.

It was the third round of direct dialogue between Kishida and citizens to collect opinions related to child rearing.

During the session, he promised to work hard to draw up an outline of measures to address the country's low birthrate around the end of this month.

