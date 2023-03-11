30 Pct of Firms to Ask Rookies to Wear Masks at Welcome Events

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--About 30 pct of major Japanese companies plan to ask participants in their entrance ceremonies to wear face masks despite the government's easing of COVID-19 mask guidelines, a Jiji Press survey showed Saturday.

The government has decided to let individuals decide whether to wear face masks both indoors and outdoors, starting on Monday.

The questionnaire survey covered 100 companies in various sectors, with valid answers collected from 91 of them.

Twenty-nine respondents said participants in their entrance ceremonies will be asked to wear face masks. Many companies voiced fears of group infections.

Cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. <4911> said it will request mask-wearing because some 1,000 people, also including employees who joined the company between 2020 and 2022 and attended welcome events only online, will take part in the upcoming ceremony.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]