Power System Problem behind Japan's H3 Rocket Failure

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--A power system problem seems to be behind last week's shocking failure of a Japanese flagship H3 rocket launch.

The launch of the No. 1 unit of the H3 rocket failed on Tuesday as its second-stage engine did not ignite, disappointing the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. <7011> and others concerned.

The development marked the sixth failure of Japan's flagship rocket since the late 1990s.

The previous five failures were all caused by mechanical problems such as pump or nozzle damage.

But this time, abnormality in the power system was found from data transmitted during the flight. If it was caused by an electric or computer-based automatic control system, that would be the first such case.

