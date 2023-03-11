Japan Confirms 9,083 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 9,083 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, down by around 1,300 from a week earlier.

There were 42 new fatalities, while the number of seriously ill novel coronavirus patients stood at 109, down seven from Friday.

In Tokyo, 805 new infection cases were reported, up by 10 from a week before, with new deaths totaling three.

The Japanese capital had seven severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria, unchanged from Friday.

