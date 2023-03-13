Japan Revises COVID-19 Mask Guidance

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government revised its COVID-19 face mask guidance Monday, leaving individuals to decide whether to wear masks both indoors and outdoors.

Japan has no binding rules on the use of masks. The previous guidance recommended individuals to wear masks indoors while saying that there was no such need outdoors.

The revised guidance says that individuals should be left to decide freely whether to wear masks, calling for the public to respect each other's decisions.

It also lists specific situations in which mask wearing is recommended, such as inside crowded trains and buses and during visits to medical and elderly care facilities.

Those who have cold symptoms and who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, along with people living with them, are asked not to go out. If they need to go out, they will be asked to wear masks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]