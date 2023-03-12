Japan Reach World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals
Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan reached the quarterfinals of the World Baseball Classic tournament as South Korea defeated the Czech Republic 7-3 in a Pool B game in Tokyo on Sunday.
Japan are set to finish the World Baseball Classic first stage either top or second in Pool B after winning three games in a row.
Japan will take the top slot if they defeat Australia in a game later Sunday.
