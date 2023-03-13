Japan Reach World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan reached the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals for the fifth straight tournament Sunday, finishing the first stage atop Pool B by defeating all four rivals.

In a Pool B day game in Tokyo on Sunday, South Korea downed the Czech Republic 7-3, sending Japan to the last eight of the 20-team tournament.

Japan beat Australia 7-1 in a night game in Tokyo the same day after winning three games in a row, against China, South Korea and the Czech Republic.

In the quarterfinals, Japan will face Italy in Tokyo on Thursday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]