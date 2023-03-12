Japan Logs Nearly 7,000 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, March 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 6,985 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, down some 1,700 from a week before.
Twenty-four fatalities were newly confirmed, while there were 107 severely ill coronavirus patients, down two from Saturday.
Tokyo reported 606 new positive cases, down 99 from a week before, and three new fatal cases.
In the Japanese capital, the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at seven, unchanged from Saturday.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]