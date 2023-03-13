Most Japanese Unlikely to Stop Wearing Masks Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Most Japanese people appear unlikely to end their mask-wearing habits anytime soon, even after the government on Monday relaxed its guidelines on the use of face coverings as a COVID-19 measure.

"Most people are expected to continue wearing face masks for the time being as they are concerned about what others think of them," one expert said, adding that people may begin to stop using masks around the Golden Week holiday period from late April.

In an online survey conducted in February by Laibo Inc., which offers career-related services, 27.8 pct said they would continue to wear masks unconditionally, while 66.7 pct said they would use masks depending on the situation. Only 5.5 pct said they would not use masks as a COVID-19 measure in any situation.

The survey collected responses from 561 people in their 20s to 50s.

A separate survey by Reo Takaku, associate professor at Hitotsubashi University, showed that the proportion of respondents who cited circumstances around them as a reason for wearing masks rose to 35 pct in March from 30 pct in August last year.

