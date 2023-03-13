N. Korea Fires Cruise Missiles from Submarine: KCNA

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 13 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine in the Sea of Japan Sunday morning, North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Monday.

The missiles, launched from the "8.24 Yongung" submarine, traveled some 1,500 kilometers on figure-eight paths before hitting a target, according to the KCNA. They are believed to be capable of reaching Japan.

North Korea fired the missiles apparently in response to the U.S.-South Korea Freedom Shield joint exercise from Monday.

The South Korean military also said Monday that it detected missile test-firings from a North Korean submarine in waters near Sinpo in the eastern region of North Korea on Sunday morning.

Sinpo hosts a development base for submarines and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

