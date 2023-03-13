Kishida Wearing No Mask after Govt Eases COVID-19 Rules

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was not wearing a face mask when he arrived at the prime minister's office on Monday morning, after the government eased its rules on wearing masks in the fight against COVID-19.

It was the first time that Kishida commuted to the office without wearing a mask since becoming prime minister, according to the prime minister's office.

"From today, the decision on whether to wear masks will be left to each individual," Kishida told reporters. "I think I'll have more opportunities to take the mask off."

Kishida asked people to continue to wear a mask in situations where they have contact with those at high risk of developing severe symptoms, such as in elderly care facilities.

