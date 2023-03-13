Japan Weekly COVID-19 Cases Fall to 63,203

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--The number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Japan last week fell about 11,000 from the preceding week to 63,203.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 33,342,389 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, the weekly count came to 5,233 in Tokyo, 3,485 in Osaka, 3,432 in Aichi and 3,014 in Kanagawa.

The country's COVID-19 death toll rose by 347 from the previous week to 73,249.

