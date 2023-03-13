Kishida Announces Infrastructure Aid to Angola

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Monday to extend social infrastructure improvement assistance to Angola including for a 70-billion-yen port development project.

At a meeting with Angolan President Joao Lourenco at the prime minister's office, Kishida also offered to help the southwestern African nation, rich in oil and minerals, develop human resources.

Lourenco expressed willingness to deepen cooperative ties with Japan.

The aid is part of the Kishida administration's efforts for encouraging Angola to break away from close ties with China and Russia, pundits said.

At a joint press conference held after the meeting, Kishida said, "We will strengthen our multilayered business ties in terms of energy and economic security."

