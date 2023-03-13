Japan Crown Prince, Princess to Attend King Charles III's Coronation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko plan to attend the coronation of Britain's King Charles III in London on May 6, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

The cabinet will approve the plan once Japan receives an official invitation from Britain.

The British government asked Japan late last month to send the head of state or his deputy to the coronation, according to the agency and others. Crown Prince Akishino is the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito.

From Japan, the crown prince, instead of the emperor, has customarily attended enthronement-related ceremonies of foreign royal families. Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are expected to visit Britain on another occasion as state guests at the invitation of King Charles III.

In 1953, then Crown Prince Akihito, now emperor emeritus, participated in the coronation of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of then Emperor Hirohito, posthumously known as Emperor Showa.

