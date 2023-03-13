Japan Confirms 3,236 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 3,236 new COVID-19 cases Monday, a decrease of about 900 from a week earlier.

Forty-eight deaths linked to COVID-19 were newly reported, while the number of severe cases rose by four from Sunday to 114.

In Tokyo, 313 new cases were reported, a decline of about 20 from a week before. Two fatalities were newly confirmed, while the number of severe cases rose by one from Sunday to eight.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]