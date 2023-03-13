ANA Fully Meets Pay Scale Hike Demand

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 13 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways has fully met the demand from its biggest labor union for a pay scale hike of 6,000 yen per month, people familiar with the matter said Monday.

It will be the Japanese airline's first pay scale rise in five years and the largest since 1994, the people said.

Unionized ANA workers will see an average 4.4 pct increase in pay scale and regular pay together.

The ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> unit aims to tackle rising prices and revitalize the airline industry by investing in human resources, at a time when air passenger demand is recovering.

The airline will provide bonuses equivalent to two months' salary in summer and in winter as it told the labor union last month. Both summer and winter bonuses will recover to the levels in fiscal 2019, before the pandemic.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]