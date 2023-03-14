Kenichi Chin, Famous Chinese Cuisine Chef, Dies at 67

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Famous Chinese cuisine chef Kenichi Chin died of interstitial pneumonia at a Tokyo hospital on Saturday. He was 67.

Really named Kenichi Azuma, Chin was the first son of Kenmin Chin, who is believed to have popularized Sichuan cuisine in Japan. After graduating from university, Chin trained at his father's restaurant, Akasaka Shisen Hanten.

He succeeded his father as president of the restaurant in 1990 and became chairman of the Shisen Hanten group in 2015.

Chin became a household name after appearing on television shows such as "Ryori no Tetsujin" and "Kyo no Ryori."

