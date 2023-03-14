Kishida Supports AUKUS Nuclear Submarine Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, on Tuesday that he supports a nuclear submarine deal announced on Monday by Australia, the United States and Britain.

In 10-minute phone talks with Albanese, Kishida said he consistently supports the AUKUS security framework among the three countries as it contributes to regional peace and stability.

Albanese explained the submarine deal, under which Australia will jointly develop a next-generation nuclear submarine with the United States and Britain and will own it in the future.

Kishida and Albanese agreed that their countries will strengthen their cooperation with the United States and Britain to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.

