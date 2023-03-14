Japan Confirms 10,328 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 10,328 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, a decrease of nearly 2,000 from a week earlier.
The number of severe cases across the country rose by four from Monday to 115, while 66 new deaths were reported.
In Tokyo, 988 new cases were reported, a decline of one from a week before. Two new deaths were confirmed, while the number of severe cases fell by one from Monday to seven.
