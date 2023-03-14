Over 80 Pct in Japan Believe Women Burdened by Child Care

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Over 80 pct of Japanese people believe women are not active in society because they spend so much time on child care and housework, a survey by the Cabinet Office showed Tuesday.

The proportion of respondents who said they think so came to 84 pct, far exceeding the 14.6 pct of those who said they do not think so.

Of married respondents, 57.6 pct said they share child care evenly with their spouses, even if they use external services. The proportion of respondents who said they shoulder elderly care equally with their partners came to 73.8 pct, while that of those who split other household chores with their partners stood at 39.1 pct.

The survey also found that the proportion of respondents who said that men are given preferential treatment in the workplace rose 10.6 percentage points from the previous 2019 survey to 64.1 pct.

According to the survey, 57.7 pct of male respondents and 69.5 pct of female respondents said that men are more privileged than women in the workplace.

