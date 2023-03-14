Most of Children of Jehovah's Witnesses Followers Whipped: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Corporal punishment, specifically whipping, has been systemically used by followers of the Jehovah's Witnesses religious cult against their children in Japan, a survey showed Tuesday.

Submitting the results of the survey to the welfare ministry, a group of children of followers asked the ministry to make appropriate responses.

The survey found that about 30 pct of such "second-generation followers" had been whipped by their parents with items such as leather belts and electric cords since before they turned three years old and some 75 pct since before they entered elementary school.

The most cited reason was "napping or talking during congregations." Others included "answering back to parents" and "playing with a schoolmate."

Some respondents said they have been suffering depression as a result of whipping.

