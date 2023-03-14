Kishida, Yoon to Hold Joint Press Conference Thursday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol are expected to hold a joint press conference after they meet in Tokyo Thursday, Japanese government officials said Tuesday.

Kishida is expected to reiterate his appreciation for a South Korean plan to resolve a dispute over wartime labor. Yoon is likely to show his determination to improve ties between the two countries.

The two sides are unlikely to release a joint statement after the summit meeting because of possible difficulties in producing a text, the officials said.

Japanese and South Korean leaders last held a joint press conference in 2011 when then Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda and then South Korean President Lee Myung-bak did so, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

