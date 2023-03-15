Kishida to Unveil New Indo-Pacific Action Plan in India

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce a new action plan to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific when he delivers a speech during a visit to India Monday, according to Japanese government officials.

The action plan will likely include bolstering development cooperation for emerging and developing economies in the so-called Global South and strengthening the security capabilities of partner countries, according to the officials.

India, one of the four Quad countries promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific that also include Japan, the United States and Australia, positions itself as representative of developing economies.

Kishida will announce the action plan in India to emphasize Japan's commitment to the Global South and deepen bilateral ties.

In Singapore in June last year, Kishida said Japan would compile a new Indo-Pacific action plan.

