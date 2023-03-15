Japan Govt Ordered to Give Refugee Status to Ugandan Lesbian

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 15 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court ordered the government Wednesday to cancel its decision to reject an application by a Ugandan woman for refugee status in Japan who left her country due to discrimination against LGBT people.

"It is feared that the woman could be persecuted for being homosexual if she returns home," said Hajime Morikagi, presiding judge at Osaka District Court.

This is a landmark ruling, as there had been no cases in which refugee status was recognized in a Japanese court on the grounds of LGBT status, according to lawyers for the plaintiff.

The woman in her 30s was assaulted by police officers in Uganda after she came out to her mother, leaving the country in 2020, according to her claims.

After arriving in Japan, she was detained at the Osaka Regional Immigration Services Bureau. She applied for refugee status, but the application was rejected.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]