South Korean Pres. Yoon Arrives in Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol arrived in Tokyo on Thursday, starting his first trip to Japan since he took office in May 2022.

It is the first visit to Japan by a South Korean president since 2011, excluding trips for multilateral meetings.

Yoon will hold summit talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later on Thursday, and the two leaders will hold a joint press conference after the summit.

On Friday, Yoon will meet with former Japanese prime ministers Taro Aso and Yoshihide Suga and deliver a speech at Keio University before returning home.

