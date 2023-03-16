Japan, S. Korea Biz Groups Agree to Set Up Funds for Future

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, and the Federation of Korean Industries said Thursday that they will respectively establish partnership funds aimed at building a future-oriented relationship between Japan and South Korea.

The plan was announced at a joint press conference by Keidanren Chairman Masakazu Tokura and Acting FKI Chairman Kim Byong-joon.

Through the future partnership funds, the business lobbies will jointly conduct projects in the fields of politics, economy and culture.

Specifically, the groups aim to tackle challenges facing the two countries, including how to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order, cooperate on ensuring resources and energy security, promote decarbonization and digitalization, and cope with the aging society with a declining birth rate.

They also plan to promote exchanges of young people who are expected to lead efforts to create the future for the two countries.

