44 Pct Want Kishida to Visit Ukraine: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--About 44 pct of people in Japan believe Prime Minister Fumio Kishida should visit Ukraine, a Jiji Press opinion survey showed.

The poll found 44.2 pct of respondents believe the Japanese leader should visit Ukraine, far exceeding the 26.1 pct who think he need not do so.

Kishida, who will host a summit of the Group of Seven major democracies in Hiroshima in May, is the only G-7 leader who has not traveled to Ukraine since Russia invaded it.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited Kishida to visit his country, but the Japanese leader has yet to do so, partly due to safety concerns.

Asked whether the Japanese government should increase its support for Ukraine, 46.2 pct were in favor and 21.1 pct disagreed, according to the Jiji survey.

