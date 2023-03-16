Kishida, Yoon Agree to Normalize Japan-S. Korea Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol agreed on Thursday to normalize relations between their countries that had been strained over wartime labor and other historical issues.

During their meeting in Tokyo, Kishida and Yoon agreed to resume "shuttle diplomacy," or mutual visits by the two countries' leaders. The Japanese prime minister is expected to travel to South Korea around this summer, his first trip there since he took office in October 2021.

After the meeting, the two leaders held a joint press conference, the first between a Japanese prime minister and a South Korean president since 2011.

Yoon's visit to Japan also marked the first trip by a South Korean president to the country since 2011, excluding trips for multilateral meetings.

In the beginning of the meeting, Kishida stressed that he hopes to strengthen communication between Japan and South Korea in various areas such as politics, economy and culture.

