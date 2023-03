Japan Advances to WBC Semifinals

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan defeated Italy 9-3 in a quarterfinal match of the World Baseball Classic in Tokyo Thursday, reaching semifinals for the fifth consecutive tournament.

Kazuma Okamoto, a Yomiuri Giants slugger, hit a three-run home run, leading a four-run third inning for Japan. Major League star Shohei Ohtani gave up two runs in 4 2/3 innings for Japan.

Japan will face Mexico or Puerto Rico in a semifinal game in Miami Monday.

