Taisei Reports Failure to Meet Building Accuracy Standards

Tokyo, March 16 (Jiji Press)--Taisei Corp. <1801> on Thursday reported its failure to satisfy the steel erection accuracy requirements for a building under construction in Sapporo in the northern Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

Two executives at the Japanese general contractor, including Senior Managing Executive Officer Yoshihiro Teramoto, who oversees the company's construction operations, will step down at the end of this month to take responsibility for the failure.

The building was ordered by NTT Urban Development Corp. It will be dismantled due to possible failure to meet construction-related laws and regulations.

As a result, the construction period needs to be extended by 28 months. Taisei at present expects a completion date at the end of June 2026.

Taisei said the quality standards for steel erection and slab thickness accuracy that had been agreed on with the owner were not met at several locations.

