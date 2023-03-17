U.S. Hails "New Chapter" in Japan-S. Korea Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 16 (Jiji Press)--The United States on Thursday hailed the latest meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, saying the two countries' partnership has entered a "new chapter."

Kishida and Yoon agreed in Tokyo on Thursday to normalize their countries' relations soured due to wartime labor and other history issues and resume "shuttle diplomacy," or mutual visits by the two countries' leaders.

"Both countries have made a truly historic announcement marking a new chapter of cooperation," said John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the U.S. National Security Council.

The two neighboring East Asian countries held the summit after Seoul announced on March 6 a plan to resolve the thorny wartime labor issue with Tokyo.

"The United States will continue...to support Japan and the ROK as they take steps to translate this new understanding into enduring progress," Kirby said. ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]