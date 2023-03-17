Suga, Yoon Affirm Cooperation for Better Japan-S. Korea Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and visiting South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, at a meeting in Tokyo on Friday, affirmed their cooperation for rebuilding future-oriented bilateral relations.

Suga is the incoming chairman of a group of Japanese lawmakers aimed at promoting the country's ties with South Korea. Current chairman Fukushiro Nukaga also joined the talks with Yoon.

In the meeting, Suga expressed hopes that the bilateral relationship will be enlivened through tourism and human interactions.

Yoon said that his meeting on Thursday with current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida marked a big progress toward the normalization of bilateral relations and that he hopes human exchanges and bilateral understanding will be deepened.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Suga said it was good that Kishida and Yoon confirmed cooperation between Japan and South Korea and among the two countries plus the United States in the face of North Korea's repeated ballistic missile launches.

