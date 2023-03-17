Kishida Vows to Raise Child Care Leave Benefits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday vowed to increase benefits given to people on child care leave to levels equivalent to their previous take-home pay.

The new scheme to encourage men to take child care leave will cover couples for a certain period after childbirth, Kishida told a news conference.

The prime minister also pledged to provide benefits to people who work shorter hours after childbirth and wish to receive such financial aid.

