Japan Confirms 6,917 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 6,917 new COVID-19 cases Friday, a decrease of about 2,200 from a week earlier.

The number of severe cases across the country dropped by nine from Thursday to 96, while 38 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 631 new cases were confirmed, a decline of 147 from a week before. Six new fatalities were reported, while the number of severe cases fell by two from Thursday to six.

