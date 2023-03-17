Japanese, S. Korean Biz Leaders Vow to Promote Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and South Korean business leaders agreed to promote economic cooperation between the two nations in a meeting in Tokyo Friday that was attended by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said the Japanese business community will consider various measures to strengthen economic exchanges between the two countries.

The path toward building future-oriented Japan-South Korea relations needs to be solidified as Tokyo and Seoul are working to normalize relations between the two countries, Tokura said.

Kim Byong-joon, acting chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries, vowed to work together with the Japanese side in areas including building international supply chains, normalizing personnel exchanges and nurturing new industries.

Cooperation between the two nations is more important than ever in order to overcome common challenges such as the severe security situation and declining birthrates, Kim said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]