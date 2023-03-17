Kishida, Modi to Meet in India on Monday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, in India Monday, officials said Friday.

The two leaders are expected to agree to strengthen their countries' cooperation as Japan holds this year's presidency of the Group of Seven major democracies while India is this year's chair of the Group of 20 major economies.

At a G-7 summit set for May in the western Japan city of Hiroshima, Kishida plans to express Tokyo's greater commitment to the Global South. India's influence is growing as a representative of developing economies.

Kishida and Modi are also expected to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

India has friendly ties with Russia. Kishida aims to ask for cooperation from Modi to maintain and strengthen international order based on the rule of law.

